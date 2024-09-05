Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 7.6%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $323.31 and last traded at $326.65. 155,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 403,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $4,836,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

