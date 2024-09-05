Commons Capital LLC Has $803,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commons Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.0% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $6,334,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock opened at $162.43 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $162.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

