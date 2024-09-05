CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading 6.5% Higher

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.11. 702,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,991,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $866.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

