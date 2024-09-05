Comparing Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbine Valley Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Columbine Valley Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 6 0 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 29.44% 21.18% 14.45%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -54.4, indicating that its stock price is 5,540% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.29 billion 3.78 $388.30 million $2.01 12.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

(Get Free Report)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbine Valley Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbine Valley Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.