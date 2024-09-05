Compound Market Capitalization Tops $363.83 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $41.93 or 0.00074790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $363.83 million and $27.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019730 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000128 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,199 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,193.51237982 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.00809585 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $40,406,555.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

