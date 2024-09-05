Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 32,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

