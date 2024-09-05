Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Shares of 6,444 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFM. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $690.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

