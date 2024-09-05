Consolidated Planning Corp Has $351,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.84.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $360.30 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.34 and its 200-day moving average is $341.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

