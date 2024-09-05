Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $296,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,188,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 681,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $74.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

