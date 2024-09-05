Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 159 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

TXN opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.04. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

