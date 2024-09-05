Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,045,000.

VTV opened at $170.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

