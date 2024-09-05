Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Up 0.1 %

CNM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 289,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,465. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,876,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,282,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.