Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after buying an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $55.60. 538,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

