Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,916,118,000 after buying an additional 473,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,802,147,000 after buying an additional 285,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,278,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,126,000 after purchasing an additional 316,426 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $19.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $870.67. 865,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,545. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.18 and a 1-year high of $918.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $856.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $798.00.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.