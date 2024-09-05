Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $15.68. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 176,472 shares traded.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 405,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $131,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 405,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,271.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,087 shares of company stock worth $651,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $832.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

