Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 31,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $684.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

