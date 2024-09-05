Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance
Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 31,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $684.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on CVLG
Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group
In other news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Covenant Logistics Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs to Watch as the U.S. Dollar Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.