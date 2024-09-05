Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

