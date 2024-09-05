Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,771 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,852 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.36.

First Solar Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $215.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.22 and a 200-day moving average of $206.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

