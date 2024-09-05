Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American States Water worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,760,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,900,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,097,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,714,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,984,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWR opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

