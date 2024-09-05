Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $358,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,561,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $89,745,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,477 shares of company stock worth $993,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Shares of WEX opened at $188.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average is $201.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

