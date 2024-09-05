Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $59.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

