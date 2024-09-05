Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,198 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $125,536,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $152.48 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

