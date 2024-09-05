Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oracle by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 131.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $387.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

