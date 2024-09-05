Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWL. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,300,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,360,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,972,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL opened at $96.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

