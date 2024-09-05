Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.63. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 19,564 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.3826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at $7,384,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

