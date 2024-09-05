CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get CRH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

CRH Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.