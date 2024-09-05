Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.97

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.97 and last traded at C$14.71, with a volume of 5671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.42.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

