Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,191,000 after buying an additional 177,889 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 482,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 137,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,412. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

