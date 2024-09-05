Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 800,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.