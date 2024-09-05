Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $308,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 154.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,754,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,269,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of -477.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

