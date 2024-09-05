Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $32.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $913.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $895.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $826.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $868.03 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

