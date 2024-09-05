Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 652 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,637,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 58.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $430.78. 68,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

