Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,488. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

