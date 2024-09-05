CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Raised by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after buying an additional 433,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.86 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.