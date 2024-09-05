CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

