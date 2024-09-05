Dana (NYSE:DAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE:DAN opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 2.33. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Dana’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Dana by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

