Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.18% of Darling Ingredients worth $69,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,056,000 after acquiring an additional 232,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after buying an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 234,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,650,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,661,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 268,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,353. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

