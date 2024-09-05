Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.34

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 644954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $207,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $981,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

