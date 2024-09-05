Decred Price Tops $11.27 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.27 or 0.00019842 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $183.70 million and $1.66 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006862 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,300,497 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.