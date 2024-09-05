DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Up 11% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $220,069.88 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

