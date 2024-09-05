DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 52.7% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 65% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 52.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $5.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074838 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007091 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

