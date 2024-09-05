Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

DE opened at $391.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.73 and its 200-day moving average is $380.18. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

