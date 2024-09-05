Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 519786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Defense Metals Trading Down 10.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

