Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix stock opened at $679.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $660.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

