Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 2.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.13 and last traded at $106.69. Approximately 3,648,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,342,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.06.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,902,278 shares of company stock valued at $942,086,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

