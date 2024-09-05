Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.70 and last traded at $110.03. Approximately 5,014,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,340,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,902,278 shares of company stock valued at $942,086,320 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

