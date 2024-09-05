Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DNN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.73. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,263,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after buying an additional 2,138,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,135,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 39.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 2,111,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,764,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 884,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.