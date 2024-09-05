Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 54 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $271.42. 24,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.11 and a 200-day moving average of $249.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,519,460 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

