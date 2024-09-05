Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $134,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CDW were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $214.07. 50,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

