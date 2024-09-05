Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $190,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVR were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NVR by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at NVR
In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NVR Stock Down 0.2 %
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
