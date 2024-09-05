Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $190,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVR were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NVR by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock traded down $18.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9,131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9,360.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,419.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,928.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

